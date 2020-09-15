1/1
Jean DeCrappeo
Jean DeCrappeo, age 96, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Westlake Woods after a long, happy and active life.

She was born January 2, 1924 in Huntington, Ind., daughter of the late Paul and Edna (Ellis) Kraus.

She had always loved being with her friends and traveling the world.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Edward and her children Susan and Bruce.

She is survived by her loving daughter Patricia of Fairview along with her beloved cousins Carolyn and Paul Weaver of Lanark, Ill.

Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services West Ridge, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue) Erie, PA 16505. Private burial will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Send condolences at www.BurtonFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 15, 2020.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 15, 2020.
