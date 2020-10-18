Jean H. Sulkowski, born Genevieve Helen Sawick on December 2, 1918, in Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Friday October 16, 2020. She resided at her home outside of Union City, Pa., with her youngest daughter, Susan, since the death of her husband in 1982.
Jean married Albert A. Sulkowski, in Erie, Pa., on September 25, 1943. They met while attending Erie Business College, and lived in Erie until they moved to Union City in 1972 after Al retired from the GE.
Jean's husband, parents, and eldest sister preceded her in death. She is survived by one sister, Emelee Green of Union City, Pa., two daughters, Barbara Reed of California and Susan Sulkowski. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Melissa Evans and Brian Evans, three great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.
An avid homemaker, Jean enjoyed her children, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She loved to bake, sew clothes, garden, dance and play the piano and her keyboard, even composing music. In her earlier years, she volunteered at an area Nursing Home playing the piano and leading residents in singing popular old time tunes. We will all miss her warm smile and quick wit. She never met a stranger, always making people feel welcome.
Cremation and interment arrangements are being handled by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504. Services will be private for immediate family.
