Jean "Jeanne" Lucille Palmer, age 88, of Harborcreek passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Dementia. Jeanne was born in Erie, on March 4, 1932, daughter of the late Howard William and Ruby Mae Sturdivant Pier.
Jeanne graduated from Lawrence Park High School in 1950. She worked for General Electric and Curtze, and she cleaned houses for 25 years. Jeanne was a member of Lawrence Park Christian and Missionary Alliance Church for 60 years and sang in the choir there. She attended North Harbor Baptist Church for the past 11 years.
On August 8, 1964, Jeanne married the love of her life and husband of 56 years, Eugene "Gene" Palmer. They always made each other smile.
Jeanne loved reading, completing crossword puzzles, cooking and baking, going to church and most of all, her family. She loved to watch the birds buzz around the feeders outside of her kitchen window. She always offered baked good to house guests. Anyone who knew her instantly loved her, and her laughter was contagious. Jeanne was five feet of spunk, love and kindness. She was a selfless woman and the backbone of her family. She will be sincerely missed.
Jeanne is survived by six children, Linda Congdon (George) of Winder, Ga., Greg Palmer (Sandra) of Edinboro, Laura Palmer of Erie, Tammi Gearhart (Greg) of Dillsburg, Thomas Palmer of Erie, and Jennifer Muir of Cranberry Township; a brother, James Pier (Sue Ann) of Lakeland, Fla.; a sister, Patricia Heberling of Warrensburg, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Rev. Robert Pier of Jamestown, N.Y., and Howard W. Pier Jr. of Erie.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for the care and compassion they continually showed while caring for Jeanne.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Towship), on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service for the family will be held on Wednesday, conducted by Rev. Tom Scriven. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. To attend Jeanne's funeral virtually, please logon to www.dusckas-taylorfuneralhome.com
at the time of the service at 11 a.m. and click on the link which can be found on her tribute page.
