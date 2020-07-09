Jean Lucille (Durfee) Berlin, age 96, of Meadville, formerly of Edinboro and Cambridge Springs, passed away peacefully, at her residence, on Tuesday July 7, 2020.
She was born the oldest of four children to the late Edwin H. and Inez Belle (Wood) Durfee, on June 28, 1924, in Townville, Pa., and was raised on the Park E. Wood Farm.
She married her high school sweetheart Ralph Berlin on June 2, 1945. He preceded her in death on November 3, 1992.
As a teenager, Jean was a horseback riding guide at her parents' riding stable at Canadhota Lake. She graduated from Townville High School in 1941. She was issued an emergency teaching certificate during WWII to teach business at Townville High School, then also worked at Gillette's Hardware in Townville. Jean later attended Grove City College and Edinboro University where she earned her Bachelor and Master degrees as a reading specialist. She then was a reading specialist teacher at Edinboro Elementary.
Jean was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Meadville. She was a member of a Garden Club in Edinboro, where she was able to use her skills and love of floral arranging. She was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an avid golfer, loved birds and bird watching and enjoyed boating and swimming at Edinboro Lake.
Jean is survived by one son, Daniel E. Berlin and his wife, Kathryn of Cambridge Springs, Pa.; and one daughter, Jacquelyn Kondrot and her husband, Stanley of Meadville, Pa.; five grandchildren, Matt Berlin and his wife, Dr. Denise Falk of Cambridge Springs, Pa., Elizabeth Lloyd and her husband, Paul of Edinboro, Pa., Dr. Mary Howick and her husband, Todd of Saegertown, Pa., Ben Berlin and his wife, Rachel of Erie, Pa. and Annie Kondrot and her fiancé, Ryan Sherrock of Columbus, Ohio; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Joseph Durfee and his wife, Maryann of Vt., and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jack Durfee; and one infant sister, June Durfee.
As per the family's wishes, there will be no services at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Meadville Public Library, 848 N. Main St., Meadville, PA 16335, Kindred Hospice, 1245 Park Ave., Meadville, PA 16335, or Juniper Village, 455 Chestnut St., Meadville, PA 16335.
