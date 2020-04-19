|
Erie, Pa. and Hornell, N.Y.
Jean M. Colby Canfield Phillis, 82, of Hornell, N.Y., formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away at Elderwood at Hornell Nursing Facility, in North Hornell, N.Y. on Monday morning, April 13, 2020, with her loving daughter by her side.
Born in Erie, Pa., on August 7, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Merle and Clarita (Shumaker) Colby.
Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her former husband, James Canfield; and her husband, William Grant Phillis.
A graduate of Academy High School in Erie, class of 1955, Jean's entire working career was with Parker White Metal Co. in Fairview, Pa. (now known as PHB, Inc.) as a Customer Service Representative, for 50 years; she retired in 2007.
She was a member of the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Erie and later with the Federated Church of East Springfield, Pa. Jean was active with the Academy High School reunion committee and the Erie Philharmonic Choir.
Her loving family includes her daughter, Sherry Canfield (Michael) DeGaetano of Hornell, N.Y.; three grandsons, Zachary DeGaetano of Hornell, N.Y., Colby DeGaetano of Phoenix, Ariz. and Nikolas DeGaetano of New York City; also several cousins, including Nancy (Tom) Shumaker Pallen, Mollie Shumaker Lewin, Sheryl Shumaker Springer and Terry Shumaker.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell, N.Y., is honored to serve the family of Jean M. Colby Canfield Phillis.
There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Erie, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to either the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018 www.parkison.org" target="_blank">(www.parkison.org.), or to any humane society in the Erie, Pa. area.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020