Jean M. Downing, age 64, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
She was born in Erie, on June 13, 1955, the daughter of the late James and Margaret (Wilhelm) Downing.
Jean worked for several different companies throughout Erie, including Erie Insurance, Gannon University, OSHA, and St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge - West. She was an active member of St. Andrew's Church and was a lector and Eucharistic Minister for the parish. Jean loved playing softball in the city rec league for many years. She was an avid bowler and participated in the Sister's Tournament for many years. She also enjoyed golfing from time to time. Jean always had a smile on her face and was willing to help anyone.
Jean is survived by her sisters, Mary Downing, Joan Duberow (David), and Janet Zuck (Allen), a niece, Kimberly Connolly (Bryan), nephews, David Duberow, Jr. (Nick) and James Duberow (Jordan), great-niece, Teagan Connolly, and great-nephews, Brendan and Liam Connolly, and her Godmother and aunt, Mary Downing.
Friends may call on Sunday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., and are invited there on Monday at 10:15 a.m. for a prayer service followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Andrew's Church at 11 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Center, St. Andrew's Church, St. Andrew's Funeral Luncheon Fund, or to a .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 1, 2020