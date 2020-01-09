|
|
Jean was born March 31, 1954 and passed away January 6, 2020, after a valiant, 36-year battle with cancer.
Born and raised in Erie, Pa., Jean graduated from Saint Benedict Academy and attended classes at Gannon University. She was a brilliant and determined woman, working first as a chemist at LORD Corporation (Hughson Chemical Division) in Pennsylvania and then at Sherex Chemical Company in Ohio, where she holds two industrial co-patents. The details are honestly beyond our non-chemistry brains, but if you've ever used a dryer sheet, you're experiencing her research. Jean went back to school later in life, becoming a radiological technician and working at Atlantic City Medical Center in New Jersey, where she ran the mobile mammography division, screening countless patients for breast cancer prevention. She would say her most important role, however, was as a caregiver and mother. She dedicated her life to loving and nurturing her beloved husband, married in 1980, and daughter, born in 1981, as well as family and friends, selflessly and constantly giving of herself with joy.
Jean loved the outdoors. She spent her favorite moments, face turned toward the sun, enjoying the beach, fishing and boating. In fact, she was wading in a trout stream the day before she gave birth to her daughter! She could hunt with the best of them, gearing up in camo, stalking through the woods and perching in a tree stand. She had a green thumb and kept a garden filled with everything from tomatoes to rhubarb, alongside her gorgeous roses. She was also an incredible cook, sharing food as love, and it was not unusual if you came to visit to find a turkey dinner laid out on the table.
Jean was brave until her last breath, a true warrior woman who runs with the wolves. She held her suffering close, choosing instead to radiate light and life. She was quick to smile, share a warm hug or make someone laugh. She was a beautiful soul, sprinkled with goofiness and whimsy. She will be loved and remembered forever, to the moon and back.
She is survived by her husband and soulmate, Jeffrey Fink; and her beloved daughter, Jennifer Fink (partner Ryan); her treasured mother, Cecelia Sardini; her loving siblings, Debbie Ahlgren (husband Rick), Arthur Sardini (wife Debbie), Mary Sardini, and Cindy Dixon (husband Bob); and sisters-in-law Marlene McGonigle (husband Joe, deceased) and Margie Wander (husband Larry, deceased); as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Arthur Sardini.
The family will receive family and friends at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16508, on Saturday, January 11th from 9-10 a.m., followed by a mass at 10 a.m., and burial at Gates of Heaven directly after.
In honor of Jean, who insisted on and prioritized helping others, we ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Erie City Mission, 1017 French Street, Erie, PA 16501.
Arrangements are under the care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 9, 2020