|
|
Jean M. (Weindorf) Hausmann, age 93, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at LECOM Senior Living.
She was born in Erie, on December 23, 1925, daughter of the late Charles and Edith (Grimm) Weindorf.
Jean graduated in 1943 from Millcreek High School. She then worked for G.J. Miller Auto Supply for over thirty years, where she met her beloved husband. Jean was a very active member at Sacred Heart Parish. She was on the Funeral Liturgy Planning Committee, Altar Society, Past President of PTO, and a Eucharistic Minister. Jean was an Associate of the Sisters of Saint Joseph, where she spent her time volunteering. She was also a member of the Seibenburger Club Auxiliary. Jean was rumored to have a key to the back door of Pebbles and Carlisle's at Liberty Plaza, where she often shopped. During her time off of work, she devoted herself to her family as a stay at home mother, enjoying cooking, baking, and taking trips to the beach. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Hausmann (on September 30th, they would have celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary). She was also preceded in death by her sister, Margaret "Peg" Weindorf.
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Hausmann (Mary), Mary Burke (Patrick), Heidi Stepnoski (Mick), and Peggy Wisniewski (Ronald Starks); grandchildren, Maggie Jaraczewski (Joe), Jimmy Wisniewski (fiancé Alyssa Truchanowicz), Megan Stepnoski (Matthew Clarkson), John (Holly), Tim (Roseann), and Adam (Barbara) Hausmann; and two great-granddaughters, Emmalyn and Ellie Jaraczewski.
Friends may call on Tuesday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and are invited to a service there Wednesday at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VNA Hospice and the Sisters of Saint Joseph.
The family would like to thank LECOM Senior Living, especially the staff of Three West, and VNA Hospice for taking great care of Jean.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 28, 2019