Jean M. Martin, age 88, of Harborcreek, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home.
She was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on February 12, 1932, daughter of the late Russell and Evelyn Eades.
Jean was a graduate of Harbor Creek High School and Sullins College in Bristol, Va. After graduation, she worked with several doctor's offices and at Hamot Hospital. She was then a homemaker and a co-owner of the Martin's Country Clean Laundromat and Car Wash with her husband.
Jean was a devoted homemaker and a wonderful mother to her daughters and many of their friends. She woke her girls with a song every morning and enjoyed corralling them every day. Jean also loved animals and cared for many strays. She was a mother to everyone. But, her most favorite time was spent with the love of her life, Bob. Jean loved to golf with her friend, Arlene, and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and reading.
Jean is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert "Bob" Martin; daughters, Sue Kuhne (James), Jill Martin, Robin Yourkonis (Mark), Laurel Murzynski, and Cathy Liebel; grandchildren, Chad (Nicole), Jared (Naomi), Jenna, Frank (Kylie), Logan (Emily), Brie (Brian), Stephen, Corey, Dylan, Robbie, Levi, and Katie; great-grandchildren, James, Jacob, Chloe, Leon, Royce, Talan, Dominick, Allie, Veronica, Noah, Baileigh, Sophie, Abby, Addison, Aspen, Gemma, C.J., Jace, and Kaden; great-great-grandchildren, Leeya and Cora; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Mason; son-in-law, Mark Murzynski; two brothers, Doug and Rusty Eades; and sister-in-law, Anne Eades.
Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4 until 6 p.m. A private interment will be held at North East Cemetery.
