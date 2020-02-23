Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864

Jean M. (McLaughlin) O'Connor

Jean M. (McLaughlin) O'Connor Obituary
Jean M. (McLaughlin) O'Connor, 90, formerly of Erie, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, in St. Augustine, Florida.

She was born on March 9, 1929, in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late Joseph G. and Violet J. (Squires) McLaughlin.

Jean was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and Hamot Hospital School of Nursing. She worked nearly 40 years as a Registered Nurse, which included work with private practice physicians and Hamot Hospital before retiring from the Erie Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Jean was a member of the Erie Maennerchor Club Auxiliary.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. O'Connor, Jr.; and sisters, Mary McLaughlin and Penelope McLaughlin.

She is survived by her daughter, Bridget O'Connor-Carmichael (Patrick) of St. Augustine, Fla.; son, Timothy O'Connor of Sarasota, Fla.; granddaughters, Rosie and Bridie Carmichael; sister, Patricia Smith; niece, Lisa Hollingshead; and nephew, Paul Smith.

Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family, with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 23, 2020
