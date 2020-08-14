1/1
Jean M. Prindle
1940 - 2020
Jean M. Prindle, age 79, of Harborcreek, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Corry Manor. She was born in Indiana, Pa., on December 25, 1940, daughter of the late Leslie and Marie Hadden Kridler.

Jean was employed by Electron Research and was a member of the Dancing Flames, Concord Steppers, the North East Crazy Quilters and the Erie Craft Guild. She enjoyed square dancing and family camping, appliqué quilting and ceramics. Jean participated in local craft fairs with her ceramics during the holidays. She was also an excellent seamstress and baker. Jean was one of 200 people who was selected to show at the International Quilt Show in Paducah, Kentucky in 2004.

Jean is survived by her husband of 51 years, James R. Prindle; three children, Philip Gates (Lisa) of Reseda, California, Carolyn Wisniewski (Alan) and Lee Prindle, both of Erie; three brothers, John Kridler (Susan) of Georgia, Ralph Kridler (Arlene) of Florida, and William Kridler (Kathy) of Erie; and two grandsons, Michael Schaefer, and Jacob Wisniewski.

At the family's request, a private interment will be held at South Harborcreek UM Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
