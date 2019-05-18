Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Calling hours
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Prayer Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Prayer Service
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Jean M. Scarpino, age 83, of Harborcreek, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 following an extended illness. She was born in Erie on May 13, 1936, daughter of the late Lyell and Margaret Keene.

Jean was a 1954 graduate of Academy High School and attended Medical School in Cleveland for Laboratory and X-Ray Technician. Jean was a member of St. James R.C. Church. She enjoyed square dancing with the Dancing Flames, and camping and loved doing crafts and bowling.

Jean is survived by one son, Mark Scarpino (Abegail); one daughter, Sharon Litz (Kevin); seven grandchildren, Ashley Markle (Travis), Allison Litz (Kody), Cody Litz, and Anthony, Nicholas, Lyell, and Kaley Scarpino; one great-grandson, Landon Markle; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Scarpino; one son, Gregory Scarpino; one brother, Ronald Keene; and one sister, Betty Keene.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. James R.C. Church. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 18, 2019
