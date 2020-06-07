Jean M. Slater, age 88, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born in Syracuse, New York, on October 22, 1931, a daughter of the late Robert and Margo (Topp) Salsbury.
Jean graduated from Hillsdale College. She had been a beloved teacher at St. Stephen's Nursery School for 25 years. No matter where she went, she would often run into someone she knew because of her wonderful loving, caring and kind personality.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Sue Church and Betsy Anderson.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Willard Slater; children, Willard Slater, III, wife Kim of Macedon, N.Y. and Judy Stewart of Erie, and grandchildren, MacKenzie Slater, Shelby Stewart, Travis Stewart.
Her love and caring for her family were always evident in the way she showed her concern for all of them. They will miss her warmth, beautiful smile, and contagious laugh. She will be truly missed.
Services were private and handled by the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Memorials may be made to the Asbury Foundation at Springhill, 2323 Edinboro Rd., Erie, PA 16509. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.