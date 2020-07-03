Jean Marie (Giek) Driscoll, age 91, of Erie, passed away on June 30, 2020. She was born on January 22, 1929, to the late Walter and Elizabeth Wally Giek.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brother Charles (Sue) Giek.
Jean was a lifelong resident of Erie, and graduated from Academy High School.
She was a member of St. Joseph Parish and worked as a switchboard operator at St. Vincent Hospital until her retirement. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's school, sports, and dance activities. Jean was very proud to have lived in the same home her entire life. She often shared stories of her early years, spending time at her family's turkey farm with her many cousins.
Jean is survived by her six children: Michael Driscoll, Sharon (Jeff) White, Mark (Anne) Driscoll, Terry (John) Torok, Matt (Kim) Driscoll, and Patty Driscoll; nine grandchildren: Jeremy (Staci) Torok, Brian (Beth) White, Jessica Torok, Stephen (Danielle) White, Sara (Geoff) Sanko, Renee Driscoll, Elaine Driscoll, Kaila Driscoll, and Madison Driscoll; and three great-grandchildren: Emmit Torok, Jackson and Hadley White.
The family would like to thank the staff of LIFE NWPA for the outstanding care and compassion they have shown Jean over the past year.
Arrangements are being handled by Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
No calling hours will be observed due to COVID-19 health concerns, although friends and family are invited to a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church / Bread of Life Community, 147 W. 24th St., Erie, PA 16502, on Friday, July 3rd at 9 a.m., immediately followed by a graveside service at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of one's choice
