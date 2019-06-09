|
Jean Marie (Slucka) Emling passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019. Eugenia (Jean) was born in Russia, in 1939.
Immigrating to United States in 1952 at the age of 12 from Bremerhaven, Germany to New York, New York, Jean was raised in Erie by Eudokia and Alex Slucka. She was a graduate of East High School in 1958 and a dedicated employee of the Saint Vincent Health Center; retiring from the Saint Vincent Surgery Center in 2001.
Jean was always willing to share what was on her mind and also shared her heart of gold. When in good health some of her favorite things were music (Elvis), dancing (polka-her children gave her the nick-name of "Mean Jean the Dancing Machine"), casino trips, gambling, cooking, and making her famous crepes filled with ice cream for her grandkids.
Preceded in death by her son Jerry Emling who died following birth, and her son Mark Alan Emling who passed away in 2018.
Jean is survived by her children, John Emling, Kelly (Ed) Wilson, Mike (Ann) Emling, five grandchildren, Jake Wilson, Carly Wilson, Samantha Emling, Anthony Emling, and Alexis Emling.
No calling hours will be held. A private service for immediate family was held.
Family and friends of Jean are invited to attend a celebration of Jean's life at South Erie Turners, 2663 Peach Street, Erie PA, on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6p.m.-8p.m.
Memorials can be made to St Mary's Home of Erie Gallagher Unit, or the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter Erie Office.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 9, 2019