Jean Marie Fetzner Brown, 79, of Erie, passed peacefully, at her home, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Jean was born on June 12, 1941, to the late Leo and Marcella Fetzner, and was a lifelong resident of Erie.
Jean enjoyed baking, gardening, and bird watching. She was an alumnus of Academy High School, a member of St. Joseph's Church Auxiliary and owned her own business.
She was married to Dunbar W. Brown, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Angela Jannuzzi, her brother Charles Fetzner and his wife Norma, and her brother Carl Fetzner.
She is survived by her son Robert (wife Marcy), granddaughters Rachael Raynor (husband Alec), and Christina Brown, son-in-law Joseph Jannuzzi and grandson Evan Jannuzzi. She is also survived by brothers James Fetzner (wife Jan), and Jon Fetzner (wife Fran), sisters Ruth Wynne (husband Patrick), Rita Matz (husband Darryl), and Nancy Snyder, and sister-in-law Twila Fetzner.
Friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Bread of Life Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Linked by Pink, P.O. Box 8177, Erie, PA 16505.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
.