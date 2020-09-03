1/1
Jean Marie Fetzner Brown
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Marie Fetzner Brown, 79, of Erie, passed peacefully, at her home, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Jean was born on June 12, 1941, to the late Leo and Marcella Fetzner, and was a lifelong resident of Erie.

Jean enjoyed baking, gardening, and bird watching. She was an alumnus of Academy High School, a member of St. Joseph's Church Auxiliary and owned her own business.

She was married to Dunbar W. Brown, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Angela Jannuzzi, her brother Charles Fetzner and his wife Norma, and her brother Carl Fetzner.

She is survived by her son Robert (wife Marcy), granddaughters Rachael Raynor (husband Alec), and Christina Brown, son-in-law Joseph Jannuzzi and grandson Evan Jannuzzi. She is also survived by brothers James Fetzner (wife Jan), and Jon Fetzner (wife Fran), sisters Ruth Wynne (husband Patrick), Rita Matz (husband Darryl), and Nancy Snyder, and sister-in-law Twila Fetzner.

Friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Bread of Life Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Linked by Pink, P.O. Box 8177, Erie, PA 16505.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Bread of Life Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved