Jean Marie Marlowe Christie
Jean Marie Marlowe Christie, age 75, of Millcreek, passed away peacefully at home, on Monday, June 29, 2020, following a brave struggle with vascular dementia.

Jean was born in Corry, Pa., on July 9, 1944, a daughter of the late Harold and Florence Gumbleton Marlowe.

After high school, Jean graduated from the Saint Vincent School of Nursing and began a rewarding career as a certified RN at UPMC Hamot in Pediatrics. Jean put her heart and soul into helping others and enjoyed mentoring young nurses. She worked dutifully at Hamot for 40 years until her retirement in 2007. One of Jean's favorite commitments was volunteering at the Hamot Foundation's Teddy Bear Picnic every year.

Aside from her family and career, Jean's three biggest loves were coffee, Coca-Cola and chocolate. In her younger years, Jean enjoyed swimming, baking, playing tennis and watching the Cleveland Browns. She spent many wonderful times with family including trips to Punderson State Park and Niagara Falls, one of her favorites being the Seneca Niagara Casino. She loved her Wild Cherry slot machines and was very lucky, winning often!

In addition to her loving parents, Jean was preceded in death by her dear husband of 42 years, Patrick Francis Christie; and her beloved younger sister, Mary Witt.

She is survived by her children, Patrick Michael Christie of Erie, Alison Christie Marcin (Tommy) of Pittsburgh, Pa. and their brother, Derrick Christie (Nadia) of Centreville, Va.; two treasured grandchildren, Dahlia and Ivy Marcin; three siblings, Kathleen Snider (Bob) of Dayton, Ohio, Bill Marlowe (Maribeth) of Mentor, Ohio and Bob Snider (Cheryl) of Ohio; brother-in-law, Kenneth Witt (Maggie) of Erie; and honored aunt, Ruth Gumbleton of Corry, Pa. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews, and wants to remind them to "Shut the BOX!"

The family would like to thank Tiffany Frombach; Dr. James Lin and Bryan Kirsch; Dr. Brian Bansidhar; AseraCare Hospice including Jan, Laura, Cathy and Paula; Beth Frombach; Cheryl Frazier; and cherished family friend, "Dr. Dom" Dominic Sciamanda (Lisa) of Erie for all of their loving care and support during this difficult journey.

"Live, Love, Laugh!!"

Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, Inc. at West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street (At Powell Avenue), on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. All CDC guidelines will be followed and social distancing and face masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LEAF (Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park) at www.leaferie.org or 1501 W. 6th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
