Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Superior Emmanuel Church of God in Christ
735 Brown Ave.
Erie, PA
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Jeanetta Netta Dickerson


1986 - 2019
Jeanetta Netta Dickerson Obituary
Jeanetta "Netta" Dickerson, age 32, of Tokyo, Japan, formerly of Erie, passed away August 23, 2019, in Tokyo, Japan. She was born October 7, 1986, daughter of Darrell J. Dickerson (Tammy), Angela Stevens (William E. Fletcher), and Tonie Babcock, all of Erie.

Netta was a graduate of McDowell High School and earned an Associate Degree in Arts from Mercyhurst University. She enjoyed tattoos, art and anime, and creating her online business, Enchanting Essence, LLC. Netta was a member of Superior Emmanuel Church of God in Christ.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arthur and Willie Ruth Dickerson, Alfredo Moore, Sr., John Barnes, Sr., as well as his son, John Barnes, Jr.; her siblings, Darrell J. Dickerson, Jr. and Tonya Walker; as well as her son, Natsuo Dickerson.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Cionia Dickerson (Chris), Nachieceia Dickerson, Tatieana Dickerson (William Perez), all of Erie, Michael Hitzges (Meranda Stadaro), of Washington, Pa., and William, Niah, Donte and Devonte Fletcher, all of Freeport, Ill.. She is further survived by her grandmothers, Mary Moore and Norie Rearick; and great-grandmother, Jeanetta Barnes, all of Erie. Also surviving are many, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, Godsisters and Godbrothers.

Friends will be received at the Superior Emmanuel Church of God in Christ, 735 Brown Ave., Erie, PA 16502, on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be a prayer service at 1 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Burton Funeral Home, 602 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16502.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 26, 2019
