Jeanette Fosco Spinelli, 91, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Westlake Woods. She was born in Erie, on April 3, 1929, a daughter of the late Anthony Fosco and Adeline Fanzini Fosco DiPlacido.
Jeanette was a working mom long before it became commonplace. She excelled with a great knowledge of insurance and medical billing procedures, especially those related to government programs. She worked for extended periods of time at all three local hospitals, first at Doctor's Hospital, then at St. Vincent Hospital, and finally at Hamot Hospital, retiring from there in 1988. She also worked at times for Dr.'s DiCola, Carneval, and Esper for a number of years.
Jeanette loved to travel with her husband, relatives and friends and visited over 30 different foreign countries, many of them several times during her lifetime. She also enjoyed taking care of her large flower gardens and her pet dogs at her Burton Avenue residence during her retirement years.
Jeanette's family would like to thank Dr. Gary Esper, Sophia from Aspire Care, Kathy and Emily from LECOM VNA Hospice, and ALL of the staff and Westlake Woods for their friendship, compassion, and care during her stay there for the 2.5 years. After many health problems in the later part of her life, her last few years at Westlake Woods were some of her best with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joseph Spinelli; her stepfather, Anthony DiPlacido; and her sister, Eleanor DeGobbo.
Survivors include her son, Joseph A. Spinelli and his wife Carol, of Erie; her two grandchildren, Anthony Spinelli and his wife Kate, of Erie and Gina Spinelli, and her boyfriend Mike, of Charlotte, N.C.; her brother, Ken Fosco, of Erie; her sister-in-law, Judy Galvin and her husband Jim, of Erie; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her special Burton Ave. neighbor friends, Fran Rosiak and Mary Rosiak.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. and are invited to a Funeral Mass the following morning at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memories can be made to a charity of one's choice
