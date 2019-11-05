|
Jeanette McDonnell, age 103, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Erie, Pa. She was a resident of St. Marys Home for the past three years. She was born in Arbuckle, Pa., on June 7, 1916, the daughter of the late Teel and Marjorie (Doolittle) Ashton.
Jeanette was a member of First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing bridge with her bridge club for many years. She was a homemaker who enjoyed flowers, her two kitties, and was an excellent cook.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her daughter Beverly Jason, and sisters Elnora Guyer and June Rose.
She is survived by her grandchildren Debbie McMurtrie, Eric Jason, Brian Jason, and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nieces Gretchen Bach and Penny Shawler, and nephew John Rose.
Services will be private.
