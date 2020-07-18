1/1
Jeanette Ruth Comstock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette Ruth Comstock, 83, of Erie, Pa., passed away on July 9, 2020.

She married David Comstock in 1958 and had two children. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Harborcreek, Pa. Jeanette enjoyed traveling with her husband, from Alaska to Mexico, they traveled all over the world. When she wasn't traveling she liked playing cards, bingo and pinochle with friends.

Jeanette was loved by all and will be truly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Marjorie Bigler and her brother Rev. Lewis Bigler (Sylvia).

Survived by her husband of 62 years, David John Comstock, her daughter, Kathy Riser (Richard), her son, Ronald Comstock (Marilyn), and two grandchildren, Kristina Duemmler (Lukas) and Jared Riser.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jeanette's memory to your charity of choice or to First Presbyterian Church of Harborcreek: 6724 Buffalo Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421.

Due to Covid-19 there will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved