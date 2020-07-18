Jeanette Ruth Comstock, 83, of Erie, Pa., passed away on July 9, 2020.
She married David Comstock in 1958 and had two children. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Harborcreek, Pa. Jeanette enjoyed traveling with her husband, from Alaska to Mexico, they traveled all over the world. When she wasn't traveling she liked playing cards, bingo and pinochle with friends.
Jeanette was loved by all and will be truly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Marjorie Bigler and her brother Rev. Lewis Bigler (Sylvia).
Survived by her husband of 62 years, David John Comstock, her daughter, Kathy Riser (Richard), her son, Ronald Comstock (Marilyn), and two grandchildren, Kristina Duemmler (Lukas) and Jared Riser.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jeanette's memory to your charity of choice
or to First Presbyterian Church of Harborcreek: 6724 Buffalo Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421.
Due to Covid-19 there will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date.
