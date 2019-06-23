|
|
Jeanie Abbott Warner, age 63, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Erie, Pa.
Jeanie was preceded in death by her father, Don Abbott, a daughter Leslie, and a granddaughter Sarah.
She is survived by her husband David Warner, her mother Penny Kimbler, three grandchildren, and a great-grandson Eden James Huddy Fong.
Jeanie was a floral designer for 20 years, before becoming a homemaker. She loved arts and crafts, flowers and especially helping many of those who were in need. She will surely be missed.
Friends may call on Monday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St. Erie, PA 16502 from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 9 p.m. Burial will be private. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 23, 2019