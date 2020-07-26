Jeanine Kremin Phillips, affectionately nicknamed "Moose" by her father, 55, of Erie, Pa., died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital, due to complications following open heart surgery. Jeanine was born March 16, 1965, in Saginaw, Mich., the eldest child of Michael Kremin, Jr. of Chicago, Ill. and the late Beverly Hirt Kremin.
Jeanine graduated from Saginaw Arthur Hill High School in 1983 and from Madonna College, Detroit, Mich. in 1987. Following her graduation from Madonna College Jeanine married Michael Van Koot. Jeanine then married Robert Phillips, who predeceased her in 2009.
Jeanine, deaf since birth, was actively involved with the deaf community in Erie, Pa.
In addition to her father, Jeanine is survived by four sons, Justin Van Koot (Jamie), Cleveland, Ohio, Dr. Chad Van Koot, Lafayette, Ind., and Jonathan and Ryan Phillips, Erie, Pa.; stepmother, Patricia Kremin, Chicago, Ill.; a brother, Jeffrey Kremin (Rebecca), Evanston, Ill.; a sister, Anita Moriarty, Clarendon Hills, Ill.; brother, Mark Kremin (Maureen), Vancouver, B.C., Canada; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Surviving also is Jeanine's dear friend of 50 years, Nancy Roberts Pohlmeyer, Dayton, Ohio; and her two boxer dogs, Holly and Lilly.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Saint Joseph Church, 147 West 24th Street, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to your community hard of hearing or deaf organization. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., is handling arrangements. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com
