Jeanine L. (Dash) Wasielewski, age 83, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Sarah A. Reed. She was born in Erie, on September 30, 1936, a daughter of the late Frederick and Verna (Sabolski) Dash.
Jeanine worked at Hammermill Paper Company, then became a housewife and later worked at Carlisle's Department Store. She was an avid golfer and loved going to her East High School Class of 1954 monthly lunches. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
In addition to her parents, Jeanine was preceded in death by her beloved husband in 2004, Edward Wasielewski.
Survivors include a son, David Wasielewski (Patty) of Perry, Ohio; a daughter, Kimberly Wasielewski (Mark Chulick) of Los Angeles, Calif.; two grandsons, Mathew Wasielewski (Eva) of Tampa, Fla. and Garrrett Wasielewski of Las Vegas, Nev.; a sister, Cynthia Jones of Erie; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Services and burial in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery were private. Arrangements were handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sarah A. Reed Retirement Center, 227 West 22nd Street, Erie, PA 16502.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.