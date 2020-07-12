1/1
Jeanine L. (Dash) Wasielewski
Jeanine L. (Dash) Wasielewski, age 83, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Sarah A. Reed. She was born in Erie, on September 30, 1936, a daughter of the late Frederick and Verna (Sabolski) Dash.

Jeanine worked at Hammermill Paper Company, then became a housewife and later worked at Carlisle's Department Store. She was an avid golfer and loved going to her East High School Class of 1954 monthly lunches. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

In addition to her parents, Jeanine was preceded in death by her beloved husband in 2004, Edward Wasielewski.

Survivors include a son, David Wasielewski (Patty) of Perry, Ohio; a daughter, Kimberly Wasielewski (Mark Chulick) of Los Angeles, Calif.; two grandsons, Mathew Wasielewski (Eva) of Tampa, Fla. and Garrrett Wasielewski of Las Vegas, Nev.; a sister, Cynthia Jones of Erie; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Services and burial in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery were private. Arrangements were handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sarah A. Reed Retirement Center, 227 West 22nd Street, Erie, PA 16502.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
