February 12, 1925 - February 4, 2020
Jeanne Louise (Grucza) McLaughlin, 94, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on February 4, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Fairview. Jeanne was born on February 12, 1925, in Erie, daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude (Seelinger) Grucza.
Jeanne had a beautiful operatic singing voice and sang for many local events. In 1937, she hosted a radio program on Erie's WLEU. She was awarded the Horatio Connell Scholarship at Chautauqua Institution, where she studied and performed with their opera chorus. Jeanne later studied voice performance in Philadelphia and also sang on the national radio program, "Ladies Be Seated" with Johnny Olson. She won the "Singing Housewife" award for two consecutive years. Jeanne sang for the Erie Philharmonic Chorus for over 30 years and the Chautauqua Institution's Regional Choir for more than 14 years.
She was active in local garden clubs, and in the past served as president of the Westminster and the Presque Isle garden clubs. Jeanne was the owner of Nature Crafts, a business dedicated to selling her homemade creations at many local craft shows. Jeanne wrote about her crafts as a columnist for the Erie Daily Times Weekender, the Chalk and Slate, and Peddlers Cart magazine.
Jeanne was an active and passionate part of the Erie community, having been a member of the Erie Guild of Craftsman, Presque Isle Garden Club, The Erie Guild of Floral Art, St. Patrick's Church and choir, a life member of the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania, and was a "Lady of St. Patrick's Church."
In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert R. McLaughlin; sister, Martha Bauer; brothers, Frank, Warren, William, James Grucza; and a son, Russell R. McLaughlin, all of Erie.
Jeanne is survived by her brother, David Grucza and his wife Cynthia of Erie; sister, Ann Day and husband Donald of Wisconsin; sons, David (wife Sandy) and Timothy (wife Kelly) of Erie; grandchildren, Michael McLaughlin (wife Andrea) of Columbus, Ohio, Caleb McLaughlin of Pittsburgh, David McLaughlin (wife Katie) of Erie, and Jordan Eberhard (husband Bobby) of Cincinnati, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Liam McLaughlin of Columbus, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020