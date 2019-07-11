Home

Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Jeanne Shufflin Bohen Niedzielski


1925 - 2019
Jeanne Shufflin Bohen Niedzielski Obituary
Jeanne passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019. She was born October 17, 1925, to the late Francis W. and Marguerite Seay Shufflin, in Erie, Pa.

Jeanne graduated from Strong Vincent High School, Class of 1942, and Villa Maria College, Class of 1946, with a B.S. in chemistry.

She met Richard Bohen after he returned from active duty in World War II. They fell in love and were married on October 4, 1947. She was a busy housewife, raising six children. Dick passed away on November 18, 1967. Jeanne went to work at the Villa College bookstore to support her family. During this time, she met and fell in love with John Niedzielski, who she met at a Villa Maria Academy PTA meeting. They were married on October 24, 1970 and enjoyed a wonderful life until John passed away on November 13, 1989.

Along with the Villa college bookstore, Jeanne worked as a columnist for the Erie Times-News, (College Scene with Jeanne), and ten years at PNC Bank as a teller. She was also active in the St. Mark's Seminary Ladies Auxiliary, Christian Family Movement and almost every parish group at St. Andrew's, including the Ladies Guild, the Resurrection Choir and collection counting.

Along with her parents and husbands, Jeanne was preceded in death by her sister Annette Shufflin Strayer, sons Timothy Bohen (Tullia) and Kenneth Niedzielski and daughter Anne Bohen McCuskey (John).

She is survived by her loving children Chris Niedzielski-Eichner (Phil), Maggie Bohen Barlow (Mark), Steve, Barb Niedzielski Sullivan (Joe), Bob and Terri Bohen (Joe Hanlin), son-in-law John McCuskey and daughter-in-law Tullia Limarzi. She also was adored by grandchildren Ben Bohen (Peter DuBois), Jeremy Bohen (Tara Merjanoff), Liz McCuskey (Victor Richardson), Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (Mark Smith), JB McCuskey (Wendy), JP Sullivan (Ericka), Erin Thompson (Dan), Alex Bohen, Michael Barlow, Sam Bohen, Chelsea Barlow and Grace Bohen and seven great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Andrew Catholic Church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the St. Andrew's Food Pantry, 1116 W. 7th St., Erie, PA 16502.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 11, 2019
