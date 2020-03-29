|
Jeannette M. Shearer, age 91, of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Corry, Pa., on October 5, 1928, a daughter of the late Martin and Helen Sampson Wise.
Jeannette was employed as a private nurses' aid and an aid at Luther Square in Erie.
She enjoyed her flower and vegetable garden, sewing, baking and canning. She was a former member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church for many years and more recently a member of the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Paul in Erie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Shearer in 2018.
Jeannette is survived by her two sons, David J. Shearer of Waterford and Patrick A. Shearer of Millcreek; three daughters, Sharon H. Jones and husband John of Lake City, Jacqueline J. Foster of Lake City and Patricia L. Marks and husband Jerry of McKean; and a sister, Wanda Bush of Clymer, NY. Jeannette is further survived by fifteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid 19 guidelines, a graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9th at 11 a.m. in Anne's Garden at the Girard Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA of Erie County, 2253 West Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506, or to the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, 560 East 3rd St., Erie, PA 16507. Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2020