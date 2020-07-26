Jeannette Ruth Taylor, age 82, of Erie, and formerly of Girard, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, the day after her 82nd birthday, at Sarah A. Reed Senior Living.
She was born July 22, 1938, in Girard, the daughter of the late Russell Leon and Berdena Pearl Wright Taylor.
Jeannette graduated from McKean High School in 1956 and worked in the insurance field for many years.
She had attended McLane Baptist Church and First Alliance Church.
Jeannette enjoyed crafts, needlework; as well as writing and sending cards to family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold E. Taylor and Frederick Leroy Taylor.
Jeannette is survived by a brother, Richard Charles Taylor of Corry, Pa.; and dear friends, Susan and William Kahlbaugh, of Albion, Pa.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. CDC guidelines will be observed: face masks, social distancing, and capacity limits of 25 people at a time.
Interment will be in Girard Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to McLane Baptist Church, 11160 Oliver Road, McKean, PA 16426.
.