Jeffery A. Chapman, age 55, passed away at his home, on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born on July 11, 1964, in Erie, Pa., to Betty (Snyder) Chapman and the late William Stanton Chapman.
Jeff graduated from North East High School and obtained his degree in turf management from Penn State University. He was formerly employed at Lakeview Country Club and Electric Materials in North East.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Betty Chapman of North East; a sister, Crystal Drain (Norman) of North East; brothers, Dan Chapman (Kim) of Montgomery Ala. and Stanton Chapman (Beth) of Emporium, Pa.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Per his own wishes, there will be no service or viewing hours. Private interment will be held at the North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 26, 2019