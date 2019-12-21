|
|
On Thursday, December 5th, 2019, Jeffery Lee Smith, 79, the beloved husband and father of two children, passed away in Ocala, Fla. Born September 8, 1940 in Erie, Pa. to Harold and Catherine Smith.
Jeff served in the U.S. Navy, received an honorable discharge and became a long-haul truck driver. He received awards from National Safety Council for safely driving over three million miles.
Jeff lived in Fairview, Pa. where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, serving in the Fairview Marching Band boosters, Erie County Jaycees, and Fairview United Methodist Church. In retirement, he lived in Ocala, Fla., where he became a boat captain at Silver Springs Park.
He is preceded in death by his father Harold, mother Catherine, and stepfather Kenneth Kelley.
He is survived by his wife Janet, his two sons Todd (Cassandra) and Timothy (Lisa), both of Ocala, his sister Kathie (Larry) Walter of Erie, Pa., granddaughter Cassandra (Joe) Waun, and great-grandchildren Shealynn, Miles, and Oliver Waun, and many special in-laws.
Donations in his honor can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 21, 2019