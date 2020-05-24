|
Jeffery M. Pierce, 67, of Harborcreek, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
He was born in Erie, on October 16, 1952, a son of Mary (Connolly) Pierce and the late Victor M. Pierce.
After high school graduation, Jeff began his career at GE. During his younger years, he was a volunteer fireman at the Lawrence Park Fire Department. Jeff retired from GE as a Business Liaison. He was a member of the NRA, the Slovak Club, Gem City Gun Club, and the Times Old Newsies. Jeff was also a long-time member of St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, where he volunteered as an usher and helped with various maintenance projects. After retirement, Jeff worked at St. Gregory Cemetery taking care of the lawn. Jeff enjoyed hunting, golfing, traveling with his wife, making trips to the casino, and helping everyone in the neighborhood. He was also a novice gunsmith and repairman. Most of all, Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, Victor M. Pierce, father-in-law, Everett Staaf, stepfather-in-law, Richard Buetikofer, mother-in-law, Patricia Brader, and several aunts and uncles.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathleen (Staaf) Pierce, mother, Mary (Connolly) Pierce, children, Christina Calabrese (Michael), Jeffery Pierce II (Crystal), Nicole Pierce, Elizabeth Dylewski, and Victor Pierce (Courtney), and thirteen grandchildren, siblings, Terrance Pierce (Diane), Richard Pierce, Douglas Pierce (Ginger), Vicky Gligora (Robert), James P. Pierce, and Jennifer Brink (Dave). Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and one aunt and uncle also survive.
Due to the current pandemic, a private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark the Evangelist Church. The Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to http://www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark the Evangelist Parish.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020