Jeffery Stephen "Ripp" Rzepecki, 48, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019.
He was born March 11, 1971, in Erie, Pa., to Robert and Barbara Zukowski Rzepecki.
Jeff attended Holy Rosary Grade School. He was a 1989 Cathedral Prep graduate. Jeff was part of the 1988 State Champion Football team. He graduated from Edinboro University in 1996, where he obtained a Bachelor degree in Physical Education. He was a proud member of Sigma Nu while at Edinboro. He was a member of St. Luke Church. Jeff was a gifted painter and he enjoyed music, especially Pink Floyd and the Greatful Dead. He was an avid Miami Dolphin fan.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Edward and Sophie Zukowski, and Lou and Sue Rzepecki, his brother Rob in 2011 and several aunts and uncles.
In additional to his parents, he is survived by his beloved sons Reese and Noah Rzepecki, wife Pamela, sister Beth Anne McGarvey (Doug), nephew Josh Rzepecki and cousin Ashley Lawson.
No calling hours will be observed. Private services will be held, and Jeff will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., is handling arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 11, 2019