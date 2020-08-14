Jeffrey A. Baker, age 40, of Jamestown, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, following a car accident.
He was born in Erie, on November 17, 1979, a son of the late Kenneth Baker and Patricia Giles Welsh.
Jeffrey graduated from Northeast High School and Fortis Institute.
He was an avid car guy and loved anything with a motor. He could fix anything he ever tried. He was a jack of all trades, anything from cars, bikes, construction and electrical he could master. He never let anything get in his way. The words he always said, "I'm the smartest man I have ever met." Jeffrey was the hardest working man anyone has ever met. He would be the first person there to help you if he could. He loved his family and friends more than anyone ever knew.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife whom he married on July 13, 2020, Christine Baker; brothers and sister, Michael, James and Melissa Welsh, Timothy, Daniel, Douglas and Dennis Baker; his children, Keegan and Kylie Baker, Madison Phelps, Jameson and Jax Richards; and a stepson, Kollin LeRoy; a second mother to him, his aunt, Florence Giles; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. He is further survived by his best friend he had ever had, his dog Ruger.
Friends may call at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd., on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. All CDC guidelines will be followed, including wearing masks, social distancing and a capacity limit of 25 at a time. Burial will be in Whispering Pines Cremation Garden. The service can be viewed on the Burton Quinn Scott Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesandCrematory,Inc
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home.
