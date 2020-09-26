Jeffrey A. Brown, 54, of McKean passed away Thursday, September 24th, 2020 at UPMC Hamot after a brave battle with cancer.
He was born in Erie, Pa., on January 18, 1966, a son to Mary Kay Brown and the late Larry Eugene Brown who passed on June 4, 2019.
Jeff was a graduate of General McLane High School class of 1984 and was a lifelong electrician working primarily in industrial and commercial construction for the IBEW Local 56.
His joys in life were four wheeling, gardening, hunting, spending time in his garage/workshop, and his beloved cat Lilly. He also enjoyed taking various road trips within the Tri-State area to view historic and scenic sites. More than anything in life however, Jeff loved and adored all his family.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 10 years, Carolyn Ann (Bittner) Brown. He is also survived by his three daughters, Brittany (Sean) Whelan of North Carolina, Katelin Hain (Nathan Law), and Lindsey Hain (Corey Pletz) all of Erie; brother, Gregory Brown of McKean; nephew, Cole Brown (Shanin); and two granddaughters, Olivia and Ava Whelan.
Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge. , 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Ave.) on Sunday September 27 th from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. All CDC guidelines will be followed: masks, social distancing and capacity limits.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Anna Shelter 1555 E. 10th St. Erie, PA 16511.
