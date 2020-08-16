Jeffrey A. Manczka, age 64, of Erie, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Forestview. He was born April 7, 1956, in Erie, the son of the late Edward and Bernice (Lubiejewski) Manczka.
Jeff had worked as a machinist at Erie's General Electric and later retired from Ameridrives. Jeff was the proverbial "Great Guy." His friends, co-workers and family thought so highly of him and enjoyed his crazy humor and straight forward attitude. After his working years ended, Jeff remained in contact with some great friends until the very final days. Camp in Tidioute was a special spot for Jeff, watching the Allegheny River roll by and cutting wood, his favorite pastime to complain about.
Jeff's grandson Austin was born in 2019, bringing Jeff hope that the traditions dear to his heart, hunting, would be carried on.
Jeff often recalled countless "deer tales" with his brothers and friends from the younger days. He always said hunting was more about the camaraderie than it was about the hunt. He loved the outdoors: fishing on his boat, kayaking down the river and camping. In recent years, times at the camp with family and friends were some of his most enjoyable moments.
Though Jeff wasn't one to always show affection, he loved his family and was grateful for the time spent together, deep inside he held a tender heart.
Unfortunately even great guys have their struggles. Alcohol abuse contributed significantly to the many health issues Jeff fought through the years. Ultimately the disease took him from us far too soon. The struggle is now over for Jeff. Sweet freedom for a troubled soul…Right down the line my friend…
Besides his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Manczka.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 25 years, Deborah Heubel Manczka; a son, Daniel P. Manczka; a daughter, Heather L. Manczka; and a stepson, Joseph Kotyuk (Rachel) and their son, Austin Kotyuk, all of Erie. He is the brother of Michael Manczka (Kelli) of Monroe, N.C. and the brother-in-law of Kathy Manczka of Little River, S.C.
There will be no visitation and services will be private. Due to COVID 19, the family will hold a Celebration of Jeff's Life at a later date when it is safe to gather again.
Jeff's family would like to thank the ICU nurses on the 3rd and 4th floors of St. Vincent Hospital, the VNA Hospice, and the staff at Forestview for their wonderful care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Rescue, 32708 Forest Home Rd., Union City, PA 16438, or to Alcoholics Anonymous, Erie Area Central Committee, P.O. Box 8903, Erie, PA 16505.
Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
