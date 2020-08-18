Jeffrey Allen Koenig of Estero, Fla. passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Jeff was born in Erie, Pa. on April 30, 1965, the son of the late Thomas J. Koenig and Carol Koenig.
Jeff graduated from Tech Memorial High School in Erie, Pa., class of 1983. Jeff excelled at baseball. He was a feared left-handed power-hitter, and often would go deep to right at Ainsworth Field. A few of his home runs actually made it onto the rooftop of Roosevelt School. In 2005, Jeff and his family moved to Florida. Jeff had a huge heart and was such a people-person. He had such a unique personality that all types of people would gravitate towards. He would show interest in and grab attention from complete strangers every day. With these traits and characteristics, he founded Koenig Pool Services solely by word of mouth, therefore he was granted the moniker "King of Pools". Jeff also had an undying love and passion for the Buffalo Bills and was a member of the infamous, Bills Mafia. He loved to hold court every Sunday during football season to relax and enjoy the game with family and friends. Jeff was also an unapologetic Trump and Second Amendment supporter.
Jeff was preceded in death by his daughter and Koenig family angel, Jamie Lee Koenig, his father Thomas J. Koenig, and his niece Andrea Koenig.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years and highschool sweetheart, Carmel Koenig, his three daughters Trisha, Alyssa and Kristine, his mother Carol Koenig, brother Pat Koenig (and wife Brenda), brother Thomas Koenig, and granddaughters Kennedy, Meadow and Kellie.
