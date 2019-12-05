|
|
Jeffrey Bradford Jones, Jr., age 35, of Erie, went on to the last phase of this journey. Our saving grace is the fact that we know he is gone to his grandparent's house in glory. Jeff departed this life on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born in Erie on May 8, 1984, the son of Shirley Lomax-Jones of Erie and Jeffrey Bradford Jones, Sr. of Philadelphia.
Jeff, as he was affectionately called, was a very loving young man and will be remembered for always having that smile on his face, until things got different. He was constantly pursuing his dreams in the music industry. Along with local producer, Mr. Nick Amidon, Jeff finished several cd's with the most recent being "Shirley's Antics" and "Tales of a Hustla".
In addition to his parents, Jeff is survived by his two godfathers, Jimmy Dale Johnson and James Step; two godmothers, Wanda Petey Lowery (Tyrone) and Jeanne Gambill; eight brothers, Jimmee Mills, Sr., James Thompson, Sr., Kareen Thompson Sr., Louis Durr, Jr., Jamie Durr, Bobby Flowers and Kellen Brown all of Erie, and Jeffrey Smith of Pittsburgh; one son, Jamir T. Jones; one daughter, Ar'Deonynia Green; eight sisters, JoNalle Jones, Shanna Ziegler, Rasheema Thompson, Shanece Green (Antwan), Talaya Stapp, Tomika Torrain, Alleyne Durr, and Regina Durr, all of Erie; 11 aunts, Mildred Jones of Philadelphia, Patricia Jackson of Georgia, Linda Marlowe and Karen Lomax (Gabe) of Pittsburgh, Phyllis Vincent of Texas, Elizabeth Owlsley of Cleveland, Joann Charity (Timothy Sr.), Cynthia Glover, Janice Ponder, Patty Curry, and Charlotte Sherrell, all of Erie; five uncles, Eric Lomax, Sr. (Aliyah) of Las Vegas, Joe Lomax Jr. (Beverly) and Keith Lomax, both of Erie, Allen Jones and Herbert Jones, both of Philadelphia; 44 nieces and nephews, 36 great-nieces and nephews, and countless favorite cousins too numerous to mention, family and friends who all loved Jeff and will always cherish their memories with him.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Joe and Merlean Lomax; his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Willie Jones Sr. and Carrie Smith-Jones; one aunt, Janet L. Aliciea; one godmother, Carrie Dorrine Thompson two cousins, Faith Charity and Tamila Lomax; and one sister, Ja-Nautica Holcombe.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service at the First United Methodist Church, 707 Sassafras Street, on Saturday at 1 p.m., conducted by Rev. James Parkinson. Interment will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated and may be made in Jeff's honor through the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., located at 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 5, 2019