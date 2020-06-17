Jeffrey E. Pontious
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey E. Pontious, 60, of Harmonsburg, formerly of Edinboro, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Edinboro Manor.

Born February 6, 1960, in Erie, he was the son of James and Geraldine (Sauers) Pontious.

Jeff graduated from General McLane High School in 1978. He then served our country in the United States Army from 1978 until 1984 and served three years in Germany. For over 30 years, he worked as an electrician.

He was a member of the American Legion. Jeff was a Cleveland Browns and Penn State football fan. He enjoyed having a Bud Light with his friends.

He was a caring father, and he will be remembered by his children, Jessica Pontious of Erie and Sean Pontious of Texas; his grandson, Gavin; four siblings, Terry Vatter of Dubois, Brian Pontious of Lincoln, Nebraska, Connie Eastman and her husband, Mike, of Dubois and Shelly Gilbert and her husband, Gary, of Lakewood, New York; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and his long time companion.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Greg Pontious.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at Van Matre Funeral Home, 335 Venango Avenue, Cambridge Springs, Pa.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Van Matre Funeral Home
335 Venango Ave
Cambridge Springs, PA 16403
(814) 398-2413
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved