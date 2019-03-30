|
Jeffrey Edward Pytlarz, age 49, went to join his grandparents and other relatives on Friday, March 29, 2019. Jeff was born June 12, 1969, son of Shirley and Edward Pytlarz and was a lifelong resident of Erie.
Jeffrey attended East High School and was last employed with Accuride, which he was so grateful for. Jeffrey was an avid Atlanta Falcons and Braves fan, and enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dorothy and Kenneth Eickley; his paternal grandparents, Clara and John Pytlarz; and also many uncles and aunts. Besides his parents, he is survived by his son, Nathaniel Alexander, whom he cherished; his brother, Larry (Tammy); his sister Lori, who was like a best friend; nephews and a niece; his cousins, Randy McDaniel, Cheryl Szuchmanski, and Donald McDaniel, who were more like siblings than cousins; and his favorite Aunt Joanne, who was like his second mother.
Jeffrey was the life of the party wherever he went and will be missed eternally. Life will not be the same without him in the room. Heaven is lucky to have him.
The family would like to thank Edinboro Manor while he was in their care. The staff and nurses were not only his caregivers but his second family. They did a tremendous job and everyone who assisted in Jeffrey's care is appreciated. They went above and beyond their responsibilities.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Monday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. David Roach. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 30, 2019