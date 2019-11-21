|
Jeffrey G. Earll, age 62, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 following a courageous year-long battle with cancer. He was born in Erie, Pa., on May 3, 1957, son of Ruth Earll and the late Howard Earll.
Jeff graduated from Academy High School in 1975. He worked with his father, owner of West End Hardware until 1991 when they become partners. Following Howard's passing, Jeff, along with his son Jeff Jr. and nephew Tim, grew the business exponentially. Most recently, to accommodate the growth, a 5,000 square foot warehouse was built.
Jeff shot trap and skeet and was a member of Bay City Gun Club and Erie Skeet Club. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed time at David's camp with his friends.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lisa A. Taylor Earll, his son Jeffrey Earll, Jr., his mother, Ruth Earll, three sisters Jane Earll (Jack Daneri), Janet Amory (Daymon), and Joann Earll all of Erie; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Friday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St. Erie, PA 16502 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Donations may be made to a .
Burial will be private.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 21, 2019