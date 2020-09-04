Jeffrey J. Szumigala, age 55, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born in Erie, on December 30, 1964.
Jeff was a graduate of Bowsher High School in Toldeo, Ohio. He was in construction with Union Local 603. Jeff enjoyed hunting, trapping and target shooting with his grandfather. He loved listening to "loud music" and spending time with his grandchildren and his hunting dogs. Jeff will be remembered by his family as being a jokester.
Jeff is survived by two sons, Brandon Szumigala (Jennifer) and Jason Szumigala (Angel); his mother and stepfather, Joann and Ralph Mineo; one brother, Chris Szumigala (Liz Carlson); one sister, Cindy Szumigala; and five grandchildren, Cam'Rin, Elijah, Eliora, Easton, and Lucas.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Szumigala; and his grandparents, Lawrence and Anna Whitney.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. A private family service will be held, conducted by Jeff's stepfather, Pastor Ralph Mineo. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Jeff's family is asking that face masks are worn and social distancing is adhered to. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.