Jeffrey Lloyd Blackman, age 64, of Ripley, New York, passed away on Wednesday, September, 18, 2019, at Absolut Care of Westfield, following his battle with Parkinson's Disease. Jeffrey was born on April 9, 1955, in Erie, Pa., to the late Lloyd "Bud" and Lilly (Gregory) Blackman.
He was a 1973 graduate of Ripley Central School, where he formerly served as class and band president. Shortly after high school, Jeff married the love of his life, Ruth McIntyre in Portland, N.Y., on July 24, 1976. Jeffrey was employed by Electric materials as a shipping clerk for 41 years prior to his retirement in 2014. Jeffrey was a professional musician since the age of 12. He played with many local musicians throughout the New York and Pennsylvania area. His vocal talent, playing drums, and keyboard could have been heard in a number of bands during his musical career. Jeffrey played with the After Midnight Band, Goldrush Band, The Aces, Tom Edington and The Country Gold Show, Quincy Springs, The Jokers, and appearances with The Rustic Ramblers and Country Keynotes. He recorded his first single, 45 recording in 1981 with his composition of Since The Rain. His proudest moments were playing in the After Midnight Band with his sons, Daniel and Clayton, and his brother Dave and close friends, Christina Swoger Houle and Ed Bernik. Jeff was a charter member of the North East Moose Lodge #2568, where he served as secretary, treasurer, and bingo caller.
Besides his wife of 43 years, Ruth, Jeff is survived by his two sons, Daniel (Amy) of Ripley, and Clayton (Abbey) of Dunkirk; three grandsons, Cayden and Jacob of Ripley and Colton of Dunkirk, N.Y.; brother and sisters-in-law, Jackie Blackman of Ripley, Janice and Bill Hipwell of Brocton, and Herb and Kathy McIntyre of Portland; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to a funeral service Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service is Rev. Don Eggleston. Private interment North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Harborcreek Youth Service Musical Therapy Program at 5712 Iroquois Ave., Harborcreek, PA 16421.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 21, 2019