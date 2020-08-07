Jeffrey "MEATBALL" Morealli, age 65, of North East, died on Monday, August 3, 2020, at LECOM Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born on December 11, 1954, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Marie (Skitka) Morealli of Lawrence Park and the late Sam Paul Morealli.
He graduated Iroquois High School in 1973 and served in the United States Navy. Jeff was formerly employed by General Electric in Erie as a mechanic. He was an honorary member of Crescent Hose Co., Borough Council, and was very active in the North East Community.
Jeff is survived by his mother; wife, Joyce Morealli; daughter, Kristina Xavier; and four beautiful grandchildren. He is also survived by his younger brother, Greg Morealli (Chris) and his children Sarah Morealli, Jeff Morealli (Angie), and Jacob Morealli; a niece, Gina Brown (Ken); and a nephew, Ross Moreallli (Becca). He will be sadly missed by many friends and family.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Private arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.