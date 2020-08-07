1/1
Jeffrey MEATBALL Morealli
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey "MEATBALL" Morealli, age 65, of North East, died on Monday, August 3, 2020, at LECOM Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born on December 11, 1954, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Marie (Skitka) Morealli of Lawrence Park and the late Sam Paul Morealli.

He graduated Iroquois High School in 1973 and served in the United States Navy. Jeff was formerly employed by General Electric in Erie as a mechanic. He was an honorary member of Crescent Hose Co., Borough Council, and was very active in the North East Community.

Jeff is survived by his mother; wife, Joyce Morealli; daughter, Kristina Xavier; and four beautiful grandchildren. He is also survived by his younger brother, Greg Morealli (Chris) and his children Sarah Morealli, Jeff Morealli (Angie), and Jacob Morealli; a niece, Gina Brown (Ken); and a nephew, Ross Moreallli (Becca). He will be sadly missed by many friends and family.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Private arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elkin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
what an amazing person
joyce
Spouse
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved