Jeffrey Michael O'Hara "O'H," age 75, of Erie, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Edinboro Manor. He was born July 21, 1944, in Erie the son of the late John W. And Cora M. Andrus O'Hara.
Truly proud of his Irish heritage, O'H enjoyed nothing more than September 17th so he could inform everyone he spoke with that it was "half way to St. Patrick's Day." Equally, he loved anything Notre Dame, Penn State, Cleveland Browns or Indians. His love of trivia was unsurpassed and difficult to challenge.
Jeff graduated from Cathedral Preparatory School Class of 1962. He then went on to attend Gannon College until he entered the U.S. Army. Later, he completed his education at Mercyhurst College with a degree in accounting, which served him well during his years of employment.
Jeff was a proud Vietnam veteran, having served two tours as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot. He was a Chief Warrant Officer and a UH-1 "Huey" aircraft commander. He flew infantry support missions which included: resupply, troop transport, medical evacuations, and many other varied missions logging more than 2,000 flight hours. He was very proud to have flown with the Little Bears, Co A, 25th Avn Bn, 25th Infantry Division. Jeff was based at Cu Chi, South Vietnam 1968-1970. His many awards and decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and 32 Air Medals.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Kevin A. O'Hara, an infant sister, brother-in-law Joseph A. Spak, and nephews Sean W. and Thomas J. Spak.
He is survived by his sisters Marie Spak Colver husband Richard of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Sheila Kennerknecht husband Robert of Edinboro, Pa., and sister-in-law Mary O'Hara of Wimberley, Texas. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Jason Spak wife Megan of Pittsburgh, Pa., Kara Spak husband Steve Warmbir of Chicago, Ill., David Spak wife Margaret of Rockville, Md., Brian Spak wife Teresa Duran of NSW, Australia, J. Jacob Kennerknecht of North Olmsted, Ohio, Robert Kennerknecht wife Meghan of Edinboro, Pa., Michael Kennerknecht wife Amy of Mantua, Ohio, Catherine Bartczak husband Vincent of Coronado, Calif., Alison O'Hara fiancé William Karkula of Chicago, Ill., Jennifer Do and Michael Clement of Wimberley, Texas, and 16 great-nieces and great-nephews. He also has several aunts, uncle, cousins and many friends. His Vietnam Little Bears, Class of '62 friends, and Towers friends, especially Paul, Ray, Chris, and Larry, have brought him and his family much love and support, especially over these past few months.
In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward!
Jeffrey's family requests donations be made to: Liberty House, 550 W. 7th St., Erie, PA 16502, Maria House Project, 1218 French St., Erie, PA 16501, or Erie City Mission, PO Box 407, Erie, PA 16512, for all who helped Jeff in his time of need.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will be private.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 1, 2019