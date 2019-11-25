|
Jeffrey P. Wildes, 60, of Erie, lost his battle with cancer on November 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 6, 1959 to Ann Marie (Akus) Wildes and the late James P Wildes.
Jeff attended St. John Catholic School and Fort LeBoeuf High School. He was self employed and the owner of Jeff Wildes Construction. He was a member of the Polish Sharpshooters and the Pulaski Clubs. He sponsored a City Rec and county slowpitch team called "The Wild Bunch". He enjoyed hunting, playing ball, riding his Harley and going to the races.
In addition to his father, Jeff was preceded in death by his brother Matthew, a niece Brianna, and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
In addition to his mother, Jeff is survived by his lifelong partner Janice Kelley, two sons Jeffrey II (Beth), Sean, two stepsons, Roger Chambers (Pam) and Carl Chambers, two brothers James (Jan) and Michael (Angie), and two sisters Colleen Stile (Joe) and Carla Rodgers (Robert). He is also survived by eight grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie, and on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Church, 516 E. 13th St. from 9 a.m. until the time of the mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the .
