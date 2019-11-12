|
|
Jeffrey R. Keep, age 61, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, at UPMC Hamot, on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born on November 7, 1958 in Erie, Pa., the son of late Ray W. Keep and Sally (Ward) Keep.
Jeff was the proud owner of Keep Heating and Cooling, a company he started in 1991, and grew it into the successful business it is today. He was extremely proud of the families he kept warm and cool throughout the years. He was honored by the dedication of employees of his business.
Jeff was an avid golfer and fisherman, always working on improving the games he loved. He would never turn down an adventure and always lived life to the fullest. He loved spoiling his beloved dogs, Ada and Jet, who brought him great joy.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Ernest.
Jeff is survived by a son Aaron Keep of Denver, Colo. and his children Alexander and Charlotte Keep, along with a daughter Sarah Swiderski and her husband Paul of New York City, N.Y. He is also survived by a loving sister Dianne Cicero and her husband Mark of Erie, Pa., and he is the uncle of Adam Keep and his wife Lou, Emily Wright and her husband Matt, Anthony Cicero and his wife Loren, and Rachel Cicero.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at which time Funeral Services will be held. Burial will be private.
Flowers are graciously declined, but you may donate to the ANNA Shelter 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511 in Jeff's memory.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 12, 2019