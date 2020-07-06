Jeffrey "Scott" Albrewczynski, 54, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St.Vincent Health Center, following many lengthy illnesses.
He was born in Erie on November 11, 1965, a son of the late Gregory and Judy Mae DeWolf Albrewczynski.
Scott graduated from Academy High School in 1983 and proudly served in the United States Air Force. He worked as a mechanical engineer for many years and was a member of the South Erie Turners, and the Knights of St. John. He was a wonderful husband who worked very hard to help his wife with anything she needed. He enjoyed country, rock, and old-time music, as well as family poker nights. He especially loved his dog, Sadie. He also enjoyed making indoor and outdoor furniture.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Paul Albrewczynski, Jr., and his niece, Jennifer Albrewczynski.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Venesky Albrewczynski; one son, Jeffrey Albrewczynski; one sister, Betsy Iaboni and her husband, Gary, of Erie; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Scott's brother-in-law, Gary Iaboni, who went above and beyond to help Scott with many things.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 noon. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com
to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.