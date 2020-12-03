Jeffrey T. Conway age 63, of McKean, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Vincent Medical Center.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 18, 1957 a son of the late John Conway and Rose DeFino Conway.
For four decades, Jeff, alongside two of his brothers, owned and operated Conway and O'Malley Goodyear in Erie.
As a small business owner, he reveled in the long-lasting personal connections made.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, attending car shows, and cooking for friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Terri Conway; stepfather, Bud O'Malley; and a brother, Mike O'Malley.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Conway; three children, David Conway and his wife Amy; Erin Conway; and Heather Myers and her husband Ed; two brothers, John Conway and his wife Kim; and Tim Conway and his wife Caroline; a sister, Kathleen Klein and her husband Al; three grandchildren, Nora, Owen and Henry. He is further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation and services are private. Services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomeandCrematory,Inc
. on Friday at 2:00 p.m.
.