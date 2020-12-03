1/1
Jeffrey T. Conway
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey T. Conway age 63, of McKean, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Vincent Medical Center.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 18, 1957 a son of the late John Conway and Rose DeFino Conway.

For four decades, Jeff, alongside two of his brothers, owned and operated Conway and O'Malley Goodyear in Erie.

As a small business owner, he reveled in the long-lasting personal connections made.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, attending car shows, and cooking for friends and family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Terri Conway; stepfather, Bud O'Malley; and a brother, Mike O'Malley.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Conway; three children, David Conway and his wife Amy; Erin Conway; and Heather Myers and her husband Ed; two brothers, John Conway and his wife Kim; and Tim Conway and his wife Caroline; a sister, Kathleen Klein and her husband Al; three grandchildren, Nora, Owen and Henry. He is further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation and services are private. Services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomeandCrematory,Inc. on Friday at 2:00 p.m.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this. Jeff was always someone I admired for his care of his family, friends and customers. I enjoyed many conversations with him about business and life. He will be missed. Blessings at this difficult time. Dave and Peggy Seib.
Dave Seib
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved