Jeffrey Thomas Sawyer


1972 - 2020
Jeffrey Thomas Sawyer Obituary
Jeffrey Thomas Sawyer, age 47, of Lawrence Park Township, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born on November 24, 1972, the son of Thomas M. Sawyer (Cheri) of Florida and the late Jeri Ann (Voigt) Sawyer.

Jeffrey attended Penn State Behrend and was employed at Thermoclad Co. in Lawrence Park as a powder coater.

Friends and family are invited to call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 2 p.m. Officiating the service is Rev. David Kuchta.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 12, 2020
