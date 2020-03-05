|
Jeffrey W. "Jeff" Harman, age 35, of Greene Township, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, following a long struggle with addiction. He was born in Erie, on November 21, 1984, son of William and Theresa Wallace Harman.
Jeff was a 2004 graduate of Seneca High School. He was an avid Raiders fan and was very passionate about anything he did. He had a huge heart and was always concerned about others before himself. Jeff took great pride in restoring buildings to their original beauty, most recently working alongside his cousins at Northwest Restoration.
In addition to his parents, Jeff is survived by his brother, Matthew Harman; his life partner, Ashley Justka and her children who adored him; and his extended, yet tight knit close family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jeff was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Floyd and Phyllis Harman; as well as his maternal grandparents, Jim and Jackie Wallace.
Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery with the opportunity to share memories on Saturday at 2 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 5, 2020